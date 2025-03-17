It's the first time that PSL will be played concurrently with the IPL -- the world's most glamorous and richest cricket league. The PSL will run from April 11 to May 18.

South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch has been served a legal notice by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for allegedly breaching contractual terms. The legal action came after Bosch snubbed the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to play the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has joined the Mumbai Indians franchise in IPL 2025, which is set to commence on Saturday (March 22) and conclude on May 25.

It's the first time that PSL will be played concurrently with the IPL -- the world's most glamorous and richest cricket league. The PSL will run from April 11 to May 18.

In January, Bosch had been picked by the Peshawar Zalmi franchise at the PSL draft. But on March 8, it was announced by Mumbai Indians that he would replace their injured player Lizaad Williams this season.

"The legal notice was served through his agent, and the player has been asked to justify his actions of withdrawing from his professional and contractual commitments. The PCB management has also outlined the repercussions of his departure from the league and expects his response within the stipulated time frame," the PCB said in a statement.

Officials of the PSL are reportedly mulling stringent action on players like Bosch for switching to the IPL after signing the contract, with a complete ban also being discussed.

Bosch, a bowling all-rounder, has represented South Africa in one Test and two ODIs, and has played 86 T20s. He made his international debut in December and was also included in South Arica’s 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 as a replacement for Anrich Nortje after his injury.

Bosch has yet to make his IPL debut. He was previously part of the Rajasthan Royals franchise as a net bowler, signed in 2022 as a replacement for the Australian player Nathan Coulter-Nile.