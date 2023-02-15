Meet Chetan Sharma, Team India chief selector whose shocking revelations have gone viral

File photo

Team India chief selector Chetan Sharma has stirred the hornet’s nest by making several shocking revelations about Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and others in a sting operation carried out by Zee News.

In the sting operation, Chetan Sharma talked about the controversy involving former Indian captain Virat Kohli and ex- BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. He also revealed that some unfit players, including Bumrah, use injections to get match fit.

The sting operation carried out by Zee News has now gone viral on the social media. Let’s know more about Chetan Sharma.

Who is Chetan Sharma?

Chetan Sharma is a former Indian bowler who has played 23 Tests and 65 ODIs for India. Chetan Sharma started playing first-class cricket for Haryana when he was just 16. He made his Test debut at the age of 18, while Chetan Sharma played his first ODI in December 1983 against the West Indies.

Chetan Sharma-Javed Miandad connection

Chetan Sharma is infamous for bowling the last over in the final of the Austral-Asia cup against Pakistan in 1986. Pakistan needed 4 off the last ball to win and Sharma bowled a full toss to Javed Miandad, who hit a six to help Pakistan lift the trophy.

Chetan Sharma: World Cup hat-trick

Chetan Sharma created history during the 1987 World Cup when he grabbed the first hat-trick in the history of the tournament. Sharma claimed the wickets of New Zealand's Ken Rutherford, Ian Smith and Ewen Chatfield to complete his hat-trick.