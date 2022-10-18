Meet Chennai-born UAE player Karthik Meiyappan, T20 World Cup 2022's first hat-trick hero

Karthik Meiyappan

UAE leggie Karthik Meiyappan took the first hat-trick of 2022 T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka in Geelong on Tuesday.

Meiyappan began by getting Bhanuka Rajapaksa caught off the fourth ball of the 15th over. He removed Charith Asalanka off the next ball, caught behind. Meiyappan completed his hat-trick by clean bowling Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka.

Meiyappan finished with figures of 3 for 19 from four overs.

Meiyappan becomes the fifth bowler after Brett Lee (2007), Curtis Campher (2021), Wanindu Hasaranga (2021) and Kagiso Rabada (2021) to record hat-tricks at the T20 World Cup.

Meiyappan is the first player from an associate team to take a hat-trick against a Test team in men’s World Cups (T20Is or ODIs).

Meiyappan was born in Chennai, India. He grew up in Chennai, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, before his family settled in Dubai permanently in 2012. He attended The Winchester School, Jebel Ali, alongside his UAE teammate Aryan Lakra. He is currently 22 years of age and plays for the UAE national cricket team.

He made his One Day International (ODI) debut for the UAE in 2019 and also represented the UAE at the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.