KL Rahul's path to this record started when he was the first Indian to make a century on ODI debut. He then registered his first T20I hundred against West Indies in 2016.

India made history on Sunday by claiming the Champions Trophy 2025, and among the players who impressed one with their out-of-the-world performances is KL Rahul. Although skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with a dominating 76, and Shreyas Iyer's gritty 48 put the icing on the cake, KL Rahul's unbeaten 34 played a crucial role in closing out the win.

But what separates KL Rahul apart is his fantastic record of becoming the quickest Indian player to complete a century across all three categories of international cricket. He was able to attain this in mere 20 innings, surpassing some of India's finest batting talents.

Interestingly, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya, who are among India's greatest batsmen, have yet to achieve this record. KL Rahul's remarkable record is an endorsement of his great talent and technique.

KL Rahul's achievements

KL Rahul's path to this record started when he was the first Indian to make a century on ODI debut. He then registered his first T20I hundred against West Indies in 2016. To add to it, he is the only one who has scored 100 including a six across all formats.

Other record-breaking accomplishments by which KL Rahul has stood apart include scoring the fastest century made by an Indian in a World Cup match during 2023, scoring 102 runs out of 64 balls against the Netherlands. He is also the first-ever batsman to hit a century in T20Is batting at a 4th or lower order position.

While India's victory in the Champions Trophy 2025 proves the hard work and commitment of the team, KL Rahul's remarkable achievements serve as a testament to his peerless talent and ability.