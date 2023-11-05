Meet Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, Virat Kohli's elder sister, shares good relations with Anushka, her husband is...

Virat Kohli was always interested in cricket and when he played during his school days, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra stood by his side as his support system.

Virat Kohli is celebrating his 35th birthday today (November 5) and on this day let us talk about his sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who has been quite an inspiration to him and had a major influence on Virat Kohli's early years.

So, let us know about Virat Kohli's elder sister and Anushka Sharma's sister-in-law Bhawna Kohli Dhingra.

Bhawna Kohli Dhingra belongs to Delhi and has done her schooling at Hansraj Model School and graduated from Daulat Ram College, Delhi. Bhawna Kohli Dhingra is married to businessman Sanjay Dhingra and has two kids - Mehak and Ayush.

As per reports, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra is also a core member of 'One8 Select', Virat Kohli's brand.

Bhawna Kohli Dhingra also shares a very good relationship with sister-in-law Anushka Sharma. Bhawna had welcomed Anushka officially into the family after the wedding and had said, "FINALY ANUSHKA WELCOME TO THE FAMILY Veer ji vyon chalya Ral Mil khushiyan manaiye (sic)."

Bhawna is quite active on Instagram and shares several photos of her childhood with Virat and their brother Vikas Kohli. rom a little Virat cutting his birthday cake to his early days as a cricketer, she shares all photos lovingly, showering love on her brother.

Recently after the World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh when Virat Kohli scored a century, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra posted on Instagram praising her brother, "Proud is a small word , for you are born to do this your hard work and undivided passion for this game has shown in each and every step of your way .I know as a family we could not be more fortunate to see your achievements at such an amazing level God bless you."