Meet Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, Virat Kohli's elder sister, played important role in his success, is married to...

Bhawna Kohli Dhingra is the elder sister of Virat Kohli. According to reports, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra had a major influence on Virat Kohli's early years and now, also shared a good relationship with Anushka Sharma, her sister-in-law.

Virat Kohli often grabs headlines for either his game or his personal moments with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika Kohli. However, little is known or discussed about Virat Kohli's family, especially his sister. Today, we will tell you all there is to know about Virat Kohli's elder sister and Anushka Sharma's sister-in-law Bhawna Kohli Dhingra.

Virat Kohli was always interested in cricket and when he played during his school days, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra stood by his side as his support system.

Bhawna Kohli Dhingra hails from Delhi and has done her schooling at Hansraj Model School and graduated from Daulat Ram College, Delhi. Bhawna Kohli Dhingra is married to Sanjay Dhingra and has two kids - Mehak and Ayush. Sanjay Dhingra is a businessman by profession.

Bhawna Kohli Dhingra is also a core member of 'One8 Select', Virat Kohli's brand, as per reports.

Bhawna Kohli Dhingra also shares a very good relationship with sister-in-law Anushka Sharma. Bhawna had welcomed Anushka officially into the family after the wedding and had said, "FINALY ANUSHKA WELCOME TO THE FAMILY Veer ji vyon chalya Ral Mil khushiyan manaiye (sic)."

Bhawna Kohli often shares some inside photos of the Kohli family on her Instagram. Bhawana also shares bygone moments of her childhood with Virat. She had once shared a photo of the siblings, seen cutting a cake with their mother. The photo had gone viral on social media.

Bhawna's Instagram timeline is gold when it comes to finding some cute and unseen photos from Virat Kohli's childhood days. From a little Virat cutting his birthday cake to his early days as a cricketer, she shares all photos lovingly, showering love on her brother.

