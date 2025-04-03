CSK has only won one out of three matches in the IPL 2025 season. They are looking to improve their performance by giving Mhatre an opportunity at their training camp.

Chennai Super Kings have extended an invitation to Mumbai batsman Ayush Mhatre for trials at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai during the ongoing IPL 2025 season, as reported. The 17-year-old, who made his first-class and List A cricket debut in late 2024, has been turning heads with his impressive performances throughout the domestic season.

CSK has had a bit of a rocky start to the IPL 2025 season, managing to win just one out of the three matches they've played so far. In a bid to bolster their squad, they've decided to give Mhatre a chance to shine at their training camp.

As per the Times of India, Mhatre has been invited to join the CSK camp in Chennai for mid-season trials. Even though he went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction back in November 2024, there's still a possibility for him to join the team if a player becomes unavailable or faces an injury setback.

“Yes, we’ve called him for trials. He has impressed our talent scouts. No, if there’s any need, we’ll do that. We’re not picking anybody, it’s just a trial,” CSK MD Kasi Viswanathan told Times of India.

Who is Ayush Mhatre?

Ayush Mhatre, a promising 17-year-old right-handed batsman, kicked off his domestic cricket career during the Irani Trophy last October. He opened the innings with Prithvi Shaw and made a solid impression by scoring 19 runs. Playing for the illustrious Mumbai team, led by current KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane, Mhatre had the chance to share the field with well-known players like Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, and Sarfaraz Khan.

In a show of great sportsmanship, Mhatre graciously made way for Rohit Sharma when the Indian captain joined Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match against Jammu & Kashmir. This thoughtful gesture highlighted Mhatre's maturity and respect for the senior players on the team, showcasing his team spirit.

Mhatre’s achievements

He’s set the record for being the youngest batter to rack up over 150 runs in List A cricket, achieving an impressive 181 runs off just 117 balls against Nagaland when he was only 17 years and 291 days old.

On his debut in the Ranji Trophy, Mhatre made a strong impression by scoring a solid fifty, hitting 52 runs off 71 balls against Baroda. He didn’t stop there; he went on to score a stunning century against a team captained by the Chennai Super Kings' own Ruturaj Gaikwad, amassing 176 runs from 232 balls against Maharashtra.

During the Under-19 Asia Cup 2024/25, Mhatre really showcased his skills, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer for the Indian U19 team with a total of 176 runs.

But Mhatre isn’t just a gifted batsman; he’s also made his mark as a bowler, taking 7 wickets in List A cricket, including the prized wicket of Abhishek Sharma, who plays for India and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

