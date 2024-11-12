Ayush has reportedly been called for CSK trials after the 5th round of the Ranji Trophy.

Ayush Mhatre, a 17-year-old Mumbai batter, has become the talk of the town after his stellar performance in domestic cricket. The younger cricketer even caught the attention of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and their legendary former captain MS Dhoni. He has come into the limelight days ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auctions later this month. Ayush has reportedly been called for CSK trials after the 5th round of the Ranji Trophy, TOI reported.

Who is Ayush Mhatre?

Born in July 2007, Mhatre is a right-hand batsman. Mhatre made his first-class debut for Mumbai in the recent 2024 Irani Cup during which Mumbai won based on their first-innings lead over the Rest of India. He scored his maiden first-class century against Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy.

Since his debut, 17-year-old performances have been nothing short of spectacular. In his debut, he scored 19 and 14 during the contest as he opened the innings alongside Prithvi Shaw. Mhatre has scored 321 runs in five matches, maintaining an average of 35.66. This includes a memorable knock of 176 runs against Maharashtra in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. Mhatre took the game up when he was five, but it was at 15 that he began thinking of taking cricket as a profession. CSK now have a few days to assess Mhatre's capabilities if he participates in the trial.

