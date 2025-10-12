Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Meet Australia's star Under-19 cricketer who smashed 35 sixes in a One Day game, $2,000 worth of cricket balls missing

Know more about an Australian Under-19 cricketer who smashed a triple century in a One Day grade match, including 35 sixes.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 11:58 AM IST

Meet Australia's star Under-19 cricketer who smashed 35 sixes in a One Day game, $2,000 worth of cricket balls missing
Harjas Singh
Australia's Under-19 star batter Harjas Singh, who is an Indian-origin cricketer, slammed 314 runs off just 141 balls. With this knock, he even became the first player ever to score a triple century in a One Day grade match. It was the match between Western Suburbs and Sydney Cricket Club at Ashfield's Pattern Park, where the former posted 483 runs for 5 wickets. Interestingly, the next best scorer for Western Suburb made just 37 runs.

 

Coming back to Harjas' innings, he came down to bat in the 11th over at number 3. He smashed his century in the 35th over off 74 balls. However, the real assault came after his century as his next 214 runs came off just 67 balls.

 

After his stellar innings, Harjas was informed that $2,000 worth of cricket balls were lost during his carnage. ''It was fun. Honestly, I have no idea how I hit those runs and sixes. After 100, my intention was to just hit every ball for six. And yeah, they just kept going, so I just kept swinging,'' he said.

 

 

Family background and career so far

 

Harjas was born and raised in Sydney. His father was a state boxing champion in Punjab. His parents left Chandigarh and moved to Australia in 2000. ''My parents are bus drivers, both of them. For every parent who has a son who is a cricketer, sacrifices always have to be made — straight after work, taking them to training, late nights, early mornings, making sure their clothes are ready when they were younger. Financially, it’s a big thing too — buying pads, bats, all that stuff,'' he said.

 

