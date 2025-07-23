Meet Anshul Kamboj, Haryana's 'AK-47' making India debut vs England in Manchester Test

Anshul Kamboj is making his Test debut for India against England in the fourth Test at Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester. Kamboj has not only rewritten the record books in domestic cricket but has also garnered acclaim from cricketing legend MS Dhoni.

Anshul Kamboj, a fast bowler from Karnal, Haryana, made his Test debut for India on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. The 24-year-old received Test cap number 318 before the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford. This is a moment of great for Haryana. As Kamboj stepped onto the field, a wave of celebration swept across his home state, from the streets of Karnal to the cricket grounds of Hisar. Known affectionately in the domestic circuit as 'AK-47', the right-arm pacer's inclusion is a reward for his relentless hard work and sensational performances for Haryana.

Kamboj was not in the initial squad but was asked to join the England tour after Arshdeep Singh got hurt while practicing; he won't play in the fourth Test. Also, Akash Deep, who helped India win at Edgbaston by taking 10 wickets, is also out of the 4th Test.

Who is Anshul Kamboj?

Anshul Kamboj has had an amazing year. The 24-year-old fast bowler from Haryana has quickly moved up in Indian cricket, impressing people at each stage.

His story started in the 2024 IPL when the Mumbai Indians chose him for Rs 20 Lakhs. He really showed what he could do in red-ball cricket. In the Duleep Trophy, he was the best, taking 16 wickets. His 8 for 69 spell wasn't just good; it was the second-best for a fast bowler in the tournament's history.

He almost did the impossible in the Ranji Trophy for Haryana. He took all 10 wickets in an innings against Kerala. Only two others have done that before in India's main domestic competition. He also played well on the India-A tour of England and scored a useful half-century.

His value went way up because of all this. At the 2025 IPL Mega Auction, his price went from 20 Lakhs to Rs 3.2 crore. The Chennai Super Kings got him. Playing with MS Dhoni, Kamboj impressed with his pace. Dhoni said that Kamboj was quicker than he looked, which often surprised batsmen.

