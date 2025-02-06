Shivam Dube’s wife Anjum Khan keeps her private life away from the eyes of the media. The two met through a common friend and started dating soon thereafter.

India all-rounder Shivam Dube who thrashed England with all his might and set a record as a player achieving 30 consecutive wins in the shortest format at the top level. He achieved another success as he was retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025 for Rs 12 crores.

Though we know a lot about his cricket achievements, his personal life, especially his love life, is equally interesting. He married in 2021 to his lady love, Anjum Khan. The two love birds dated each other for some years and though they followed different religion, that could not make them apart and since their dating days they stood hand in hand.

Anjum Khan

According to reports, Anjum Khan was born on September 2, 1986, in Uttar Pradesh. She completed her higher studies in fine arts from Aligarh Muslim University. Thereafter she pursued acting and modelling and has also appeared in Hindi tv serials and music albums. That’s not all, apart from modelling and acting, she also works as a professional voice-over artist in Bollywood.

How much Anjum Khan earns?

According to a report by Sportskeeda, Anjum Khan’s net worth, as of 2024, is evaluated to be around Rs 1-2 crore. The report also read, “Anjum keeps her life private, so it's hard to find out her actual net worth.”

Shivam Dube and Anjum Khan’s love life

Shivam Dube’s wife Anjum Khan keeps her private life away from the eyes of the media. The two met through a common friend and started dating soon thereafter. Their religion neither came in the way of their love nor could deter their decision to get married. The two tied knot on July 16, 2021, as per Hindu and Muslim wedding rituals.

The two became parents a year after in 2022 to a baby boy. They recently had their second child-a daughter. Sharing the news, the couple posted on social media, “Welcomed a baby girl earlier this year 3.01.2025. It's a girl! Our hearts just grew bigger as we became a family of 4. Welcome Mehwish Shivam Dube #completefamily.”