Meet Andhra Pradesh cricketer playing at World Cup, never played for India, set to reunite with family after 2.5 years

The right-handed batter will be showcasing his talent once again on October 6 in Hyderabad during the Pakistan vs Netherlands Match 2 of the 2023 World Cup.

Teja Nidamanuru played a remarkable innings of 111 runs for the Netherlands in the group stage match against West Indies during the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers. His century was instrumental in ensuring that the Dutch team did not suffer a defeat, despite conceding a massive 374 runs in the first innings.

In pursuit of a challenging target of 375 runs, the Netherlands found themselves at 128/3 in the 22nd over when Teja Nidamanuru partnered with Bas de Leede on the field. Nidamanuru displayed exceptional skill and determination, remaining at the crease until the 46th over, scoring 111 runs off just 76 deliveries. His innings included 11 fours and three sixes.

The highlight of Nidamanuru's performance was his crucial 143-run partnership with captain Scott Edwards, which not only helped the Netherlands tie the match but also led them to victory in a thrilling Super Over.

Excitingly, Teja Nidamanuru will be showcasing his talent once again on October 6 in Hyderabad during the Pakistan vs Netherlands Match 2 of the 2023 World Cup.

Adding to the excitement, Teja Nidamanuru's family, including his mother and grandmother, who have never had the opportunity to witness a live match from the stadium, are expected to attend the game.

Who Is This Teja Nidamanuru?

The right-hander was born in Vijayawada, in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, on August 22, 1994. At a young age, Nidamanuru moved to New Zealand with his parents and grew up there before joining Auckland in the domestic cricket circuit.

However, despite his talent, Nidamanuru faced tough competition for a spot in the national team. After completing his education in New Zealand, fate intervened when Nidamanuru secured a job in the Netherlands in 2019. This presented him with a fresh opportunity to pursue his dream of playing at the international level.

While working as a business development manager for a workflow management company in 2021, Nidamanuru's passion for cricket remained strong. He joined the Kampong Club in Utrecht, and after a brief stint there, he moved to the Punjab Rotterdam Club.

It was during his time at Punjab Rotterdam that Nidamanuru made headlines. In a match against VOC Rotterdam in the 2021 Dutch T20 Cup, he scored a remarkable 104 runs off just 42 balls. This outstanding performance caught the attention of the national selectors.

Finally, in 2022, Nidamanuru made his long-awaited international debut against the West Indies in an ODI. In his first match representing the Oranjes, he scored an unbeaten half-century, showcasing his immense talent and potential.

READ| Meet Indian who married Pakistan cricketer, worked with top airline, hasn't returned home since 2019 because...