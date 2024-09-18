Twitter
Air pollution: GRAP period starts early in Delhi-NCR, buses not allowed to enter capital if…

Empowering India's Economic Growth: How Tax Professionals Navigate Challenges and Thrive with Practice Guru's Solutions

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato gets fresh Rs 177000000 crore notice due to...

What happens if India do not travel to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy? ICC plans to...

IPL 2025: BCCI likely to hold mega auction during these months

Cricket

Cricket

Meet Allah Ghazanfar, Afghanistan's 18-year-old mystery spinner who destroyed South African batting in 1st ODI

Aiden Markram and his team were dismissed for a total of 106 runs in 34.3 overs.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 08:32 PM IST

Meet Allah Ghazanfar, Afghanistan's 18-year-old mystery spinner who destroyed South African batting in 1st ODI
In the ongoing first ODI between Afghanistan and South Africa at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Aiden Markram and his team were dismissed for a total of 106 runs in 34.3 overs. 

The Proteas side faced a tough challenge, losing seven wickets for just 65 runs in a mere 20 overs. Their batters found it difficult to combat the skillful bowling of fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi and spinner Allah Ghazanfar. Farooqi managed to secure four wickets, while Ghazanfar claimed three wickets in the match.

Fazalhaq effectively dismantled South Africa's top-order batsmen, while Ghazanfar decimated the Proteas' middle order. This historic ODI bilateral series between South Africa and Afghanistan has seen the hosts pose a significant challenge to Aiden Markram and his team with their exceptional bowling performance.

Ghazanfar, who made his international debut for Afghanistan during the ODI series against Ireland in March 2024, initially struggled to make an impact with no wickets in two matches. However, he showcased his talent in the first ODI against South Africa by taking three crucial wickets for the team.

Who is Allah Ghazanfar?

Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, born on March 20, 2006, hails from Paktia Province, Afghanistan, and is the youngest of five brothers. His cricket journey began in 2020, initially as a fast bowler before transitioning to an off-spinner.

Ghazanfar showcased his talent while playing for the Mis Ainak Knights in Afghanistan's Shpageeza Cricket League, where he impressed with five wickets in two matches. He also made a mark in the Pakistan Junior League while representing the Rawalpindi Raiders.

Despite being included in the 2022-23 Big Bash League draft, Ghazanfar unfortunately went unpicked. However, his perseverance paid off when he was selected by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2024 as a replacement for Mujeeb Ur Rahman, following his base price of INR 20 Lakh.

Furthermore, Ghazanfar's skills were recognized internationally when he was drafted by the Colombo Strikers in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024. Although he faced setbacks earlier in his career, Ghazanfar's determination and hard work have now led him to prestigious opportunities on the global cricket stage.

Also read| IND vs BAN 1st Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Chennai

