Meet Ajaz Patel, New Zealand cricketer who became the third bowler to scalp all 10 wickets in a Test innings

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel on Saturday became the third bowler in the history of cricket to scalp all 10 wickets in a Test innings.

Patel achieved the feat against India in the ongoing second Test at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Earlier, Australia's Jim Laker was the first cricketer to take all 10 wickets in a Test innings in 1956 and that was followed by India's Anil Kumble in 1999 against Pakistan.

Who is Ajaz Patel?

Ajaz Yunus Patel is a New Zealand cricketer.

He was born in Mumbai on October 21, 1988. He emigrated with his family from Mumbai when he was eight years old.

He plays for Central Districts in domestic cricket.

He made his international debut for the New Zealand cricket team in October 2018. The following month, he made his Test debut for New Zealand, taking five wickets in the second innings.

In May 2020, New Zealand Cricket awarded him with a central contract, ahead of the 2020–21 season.

In August 2021, Patel was named in New Zealand's ODI squad for their tour of Pakistan.

In Saturday's match, Patel returned with figures of 10-119 and as a result, India was bowled out for 325 in the first innings.