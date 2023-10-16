Meet Afghanistan head coach, former ICC Cricketer of the Year, scored more than Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni in 2011 World Cup

Although England departed early from the 2011 World Cup, he still managed to be among the top run scorers of the tournament. Trott 422 runs in ICC ODI World Cup of 2011 in which Viral Kohli, MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir, Virendra Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh scored less than 400 runs.

Afghanistan’s win against defending champions England in a World Cup 2023 thriller is trending all over the news and social media platforms. The heroics of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi and other Afghan players have made it to the headlines. The ‘underdogs’ of the ICC World Cup 2023 surely gave us a match to remember on a high-scoring pitch of Delhi but a huge credit of that win also goes to Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott. Ace England cricketer Jonathan Trott was named as Afghanistan’s new head coach last year and since then the team has seen a significant turnaround. Afghanistan now actually plays like a squad where everyone gives their bit compared to a few big names trying to win it for the team. Afghanistan is Jonathan Trott’s first stint as a head coach after serving as a consultant for England and Scotland. Anyone who began to watch cricket in the past decade may not know much about Jonathan Trott, but it can’t be forgotten that he scored more runs than Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir and other legends in 2011 ODI World Cup where India created history.

Born in Cape Town, Jonathan Trott was in the game of cricket from a very young age. He represented South Africa at both under-15 and under-19 level. Trott was eligible for an English passport at birth as his grandfather was a British citizen. Due to his British passport, Trott wasn’t considered an outsider in England. With his hard work and skills, Trott was able to make his Warwickshire second-XI debut in 2002. After playing Country cricket for around 5 years, Trott got his break to play in the England T20 squad in 2007 and after 2 years, he also made it to the ODI team.

2011, the year India won its second ODI World Cup, was one of the most successful years for Jonathan Trott. He scored more than 2000 runs in that calendar year and he was named as the ICC Cricketer of the Year. Although England departed early from the 2011 World Cup, he still managed to be among the top run scorers of the tournament. Trott 422 runs in ICC ODI World Cup of 2011 in which Viral Kohli, MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir, Virendra Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh scored less than 400 runs.