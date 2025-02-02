Abhishek Sharma, born on September 4, 2000, in Amritsar, Punjab, is a talented Indian cricketer.

On February 2, 2025, Abhishek Sharma played an amazing knock in the fifth T20I against England at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. He scored the second-fastest T20I century by an Indian, reaching 100 runs in just 37 balls, only two balls behind Rohit Sharma's record. Abhishek hit 10 sixes and 5 fours in his innings, showing his power and control. He completed his century with a single off Brydon Carse.

Early Life and Education

Abhishek Sharma, born on September 4, 2000, in Amritsar, Punjab, is a talented Indian cricketer. He started playing cricket at a young age, training with local clubs and attending Delhi Public School. His childhood friend, Shubman Gill, also a cricketer, played with him in the Punjab Under-14 team.

Abhishek's parents, Raj Kumar Sharma and Manju Sharma, have supported his career. He impressed in domestic tournaments, which led to his IPL debut in 2018 with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Abhishek made his international debut in 2024 and scored the second-fastest T20I century by an Indian in 2025.

Cricket Journey

Abhishek’s journey began with the 2015-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy, where he scored 1,200 runs. He also played for Punjab in various youth and domestic cricket tournaments, making a name for himself with his strong batting.

He made his first-class debut for Punjab in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy. In the 2023-24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he played a key role in helping Punjab win the tournament, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer.

Abhishek started his IPL career in 2018 with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). However, it was with Sunrisers Hyderabad that he really impressed. In the 2024 IPL season, he scored 484 runs with a strike rate of 200, including 42 sixes. His performance helped the team reach the finals.

Abhishek made his debut for India in July 2024 during the Zimbabwe tour. He scored a T20I century in his second match, becoming the fastest Indian to do so.

On February 2, 2025, Abhishek broke records again by scoring a 37-ball century against England. His aggressive batting, which included 10 sixes and five fours, showed why he is a player to watch in the future.

