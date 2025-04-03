Aaryapriya Bhuyan became popular after her passionate and cute response to MS Dhoni getting out in a game between CSK and Rajasthan Royals went viral.

Digital media gives people a chance to grab attention if they've got what it takes. Whether it's looks, abilities, or know-how, all you need is to catch someone's eye to blow up online in no time. This is what happened to Aaryapriya Bhuyan, a die-hard CSK fan.

In a game between RR and CSK, Aaryapriya, a 19-year-old, became the center of attention with how she reacted to Mahendra Singh Dhoni getting out. Her honest and relatable face spread all over the internet getting millions of responses.

The brief video of Aaryapriya's reaction struck a chord with so many folks that she gained hundreds of thousands of followers in just one night. As the IPL girl who went viral keeps winning people over, let's dive into her background.

Who is Aaryapriya Bhuyan?

Aaryapriya Bhuyan, a 19-year-old from Guwahati, is a dedicated student with a passion for cricket. Her love for the sport stems from her admiration for the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Introduced to the Chennai Super Kings and Dhoni by her sister at a young age, Aaryapriya has been a loyal fan ever since. In an interview with HT City, she shared her story, stating, "She introduced me to the team and Dhoni himself when I was around nine or ten. Since then, I’ve been a fan, and I’ve always loved CSK and Dhoni."

Gained 172K followers with her viral video from IPL

Aaryapriya wearing a yellow one-piece with straps, had an impulsive angry response when Dhoni got out during the RR vs CSK game. This reaction touched everyone's hearts. Some people called her the 'meme girl' while others started referring to her as their 'crush'. Whatever the case, Aaryapriya won people over. Her Instagram followers jumped from 800 to 172K in no time. When asked about this, Aaryapriya told the Hindustan Times that she doesn't use social media much and had a few hundred followers. However, her follower count shot up to hundreds of thousands overnight after her video showing her reaction to MS Dhoni's wicket became popular online. She said: "I had less than 1,000 followers on Instagram. I’m not a big social media person—I just posted travel pictures whenever I felt like it."

Aaryapriya Bhuyan discusses her viral reaction to Dhoni's wicket

Aaryapriya catapulted to stardom in an instant, a transformative journey that has left her feeling both excited and daunted. During a recent media interaction, she revealed that she's taking things day by day, while looking forward to what lies ahead, bolstered by the unwavering backing of her loved ones. Looking back at the incident that thrust her into fame, Aaryapriya mentioned that she never imagined her unplanned response to Dhoni's wicket would become a sensation. She admitted, "I wasn’t even thinking about that catch. My reaction came out spontaneously as I was shocked that Dhoni was caught out. That was an absolute momentary expression."

Also read| Virat Kohli to miss RCB's next match? Andy Flower provides big update on star batter's injury after defeat against Gujarat Titans