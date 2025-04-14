The 33-year-old is famously known for his triple century against England in Test cricket. However, he has been out of favour in recent years and hasn't been seen playing in the IPL. He had a superb domestic season for Vidarbha in 2024-25, which brought him back into the IPL.

Karun Nair scored his first IPL half-century in seven years, last was in IPL 2018, aggressively targeting Jasprit Bumrah as Delhi Capitals (DC) sought to chase 206 against Mumbai Indians (MI). As an impact player in his first game of the season, Karun reached his fifty in just 22 balls. He hit two boundaries off Bumrah in his first over, then hit him for two sixes, scoring 18 runs in his second over. Nair's performance helped DC reach 72 runs in the powerplay.

Who is Karun Nair?

Born in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Karun Nair's family is originally from Kerala but has lived in Bangalore for many years. He is one of the many stroke-makers to emerge from Karnataka. Nair's batting style emphasizes touch-play, relying less on power. A flamboyant batsman, his talent was clear after his first domestic season. He also occasionally bowls off-breaks. Karun's father, Kaladharan, is a mechanical engineer, and his mother, Prema, is a teacher. Both parents reside in Bangalore.

The 33-year-old is famously known for his triple century against England in Test cricket. However, he has been out of favour in recent years and hasn't been seen playing in the IPL. He had a superb domestic season for Vidarbha in 2024-25, which brought him back into the IPL.

How much Delhi Capitals paid in IPL 2025 auction to acquire Karun Nair?

Delhi Capitals acquired him for Rs 50 lakh, but he wasn't included in the first four matches. Faf du Plessis's injury against MI finally gave him a chance to demonstrate his skills. He walked out to bat at number 3, and his last appearance in the IPL was in the 2022 edition when he played for Rajasthan Royals against KKR.

Karun Nair's IPL journey

Karun Nair began his IPL career with Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2012. He got his first chance to bat in 2013. In 2014, he moved to Rajasthan Royals, scoring 330 runs in 11 matches. The following season was less successful, with 181 runs in 14 matches. In 2016, Nair joined Delhi Daredevils, where he had his best IPL season, scoring 357 runs in 14 matches, including three half-centuries. Nair was then acquired by Kings XI Punjab in 2018.