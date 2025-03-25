The hard-hitting middle-order batter has replicated his heroics from last year's Punjab Kings victory by scoring another unbeaten innings, this time against Lucknow. His 66 runs off 31 deliveries, including 10 boundaries, delivered Lucknow their first loss of the season.

In a thrilling IPL 2025 match, Delhi Capitals pulled off a dramatic one-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Ashutosh Sharma played a crucial role in guiding his team to victory, coming in at a critical point and finishing the game with composure.

Who is Ashutosh Sharma?

Ashutosh Sharma's journey to professional cricket is a testament to his dedication and passion for the game. At the young age of eight, he made the bold decision to move to Indore to pursue his cricketing dreams. His explosive stroke play and consistent performances have earned him recognition as a rising star in the cricketing world.

His career took a significant turn when he joined the Railways team. This move provided him with the necessary exposure and opportunities to refine his skills, playing a crucial role in his development. His exceptional performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy solidified his reputation as a match-winner, capturing the attention of selectors and cricket fans alike.

Ashutosh Sharma's IPL journey

Ashutosh was picked up by the Punjab Kings for a base price of Rs 20 lakhs in the IPL 2024 auction. He made his Indian Premier League debut on April 4, 2024, in a match against the Gujarat Titans. He played a vital role in Punjab's successful chase of 200 runs, scoring 31 runs off just 17 balls as an impact player, helping his team accelerate in the later stages of the innings. However, this year, the right-handed hard-hitting batter was bought for 3.8 crore in the IPL auction.

Who is Ashutosh Sharma's mentor?

Shikhar Dhawan, who retired from all formats of cricket earlier this year, had been Ashutosh's mentor during their time together at Punjab Kings, as per a press release from the batting icon's media team. Shikhar, known for his leadership and composure, had a significant influence on Ashutosh's growth as a player. His mentorship extended beyond the Punjab Kings setup, with Shikhar's positive influence shaping the careers of numerous young cricketers. This bond and Shikhar's guidance played a key role in Ashutosh's development and his ability to finish games confidently.

Meanwhile, the match saw a thrilling partnership between debutant Vipraj Nigam (39 off 15 balls) and Ashutosh. Their 55-run stand off just 22 balls for the seventh wicket threatened to turn the tide in favor of Delhi Capitals. However, the second strategic break halted their momentum.

Nigam was dismissed by Digvesh Rathi (2/30) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/53) quickly followed up by taking the wicket of Mitchell Starc. These dismissals allowed Lucknow Super Giants to tighten their grip on a struggling Delhi Capitals.

Despite losing Starc as the eighth wicket, Ashutosh launched a counter-attack, smashing two sixes and a four off Bishnoi in the 18th over. He added another 10 runs off the final two balls of the penultimate over from Prince Yadav, even as DC lost Kuldeep Yadav.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals staged a strong comeback after Nicholas Pooran (75) and Mitchell Marsh's (72) impressive innings, restricting Lucknow Super Giants to a below-par 209 for 8.

Lucknow Super Giants fell short of their target by 20 runs. The absence of their frontline pacers due to injury and Ravi Bishnoi's expensive spell (53 runs) contributed to their downfall.