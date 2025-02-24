Jaiswal, born in Uttar Pradesh’s Suriyawan town, moved to Mumbai at the age of 10 to receive cricket training. He initially got work and accommodation at a dairy shop but was evicted by the shopkeeper for missing work due to his practice sessions.

At the age of just 23, Yashasvi Jaiswal has broken or equaled records of cricket legends including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Wasim Akram. But did you know the young cricket star struggled for years to make ends meet before making it big in India’s favourite sport? Jaiswal, who is touted as the next big thing of Indian cricket, has now been featured in Forbes India’s 30 Under 30 list for 2025. Here’s his inspiring story.

Jaiswal, born in Uttar Pradesh’s Suriyawan town, moved to Mumbai at the age of 10 to receive cricket training. He initially got work and accommodation at a dairy shop but was evicted by the shopkeeper for missing work due to his practice sessions. He then lived in tents with the groundsmen at the city’s Azad Maidan for several years and sold panipuri to earn his bread and butter.

But things began to change for Jaiswal after his talent was recognized by Jwala Singh in late 2013. Singh ran a cricket academy in Santacruz at the time and provided Jaiswal with a place to stay.

Before creating strides in international cricket, Jaiswal was part of the India National Under-19 cricket team and played the 2018 Under-19 Asia Cup which India won.

Jaiswal rose to international fame after scoring double centuries in two straight test matches against England in a 2024 Test series, becoming only the third Indian to achieve the feat after Vinod Kambli and Virat Kohli. He is also the third youngest cricketer to score two double centuries in Test cricket after Sir Don Bradman and Vinod Kambli. Besides, he is the first player in history to hit 20 sixes in a Test series.

Also in 2024, he emerged as the second-highest Test run-scorer and the highest Indian run-getter in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Jaiswal plays for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) team.

Despite his humble beginnings and odd jobs, Jaiswal has now achieved international fame and amassed great wealth through his talent. He has an annual salary of Rs 4 crore and a net worth of over Rs 16 crore, according to reports. He reportedly owns a house worth Rs 6 crore in Mumbai and has an impressive car collection that includes a Mercedes Benz CLA 200, a Tata Harrier, and a Mahindra Thar.