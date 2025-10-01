Meet 21-year-old Zimbabwe cricketer who became youngest player to score centuries in all formats

With his maiden T20I century against Tanzania in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier 2025 on Tuesday, a 21-year-old Zimbabwe batter became the youngest cricketer ever to slam a ton across all three formats.

A 21-year-old Zimbabwe batter etched his name in history books on Tuesday after he slammed a century against Tanzania in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier 2025. With this ton, Brian Bennett became the youngest cricketer ever to slam centuries in all three formats of the game. The right-handed batter achieved this feat while playing at the Harare Sports Club, where his team registered a 113-run victory over Tanzania. In the match, Brian scored 11 runs off just 60 balls and was also named as the Player of the Match.

The official Instagram handle of the Zimbabwe Cricket shared an appreciation post for Brian and wrote, ''111 runs 60 balls. Maiden T20I. Brian Bennett was named Player of the Match for his sublime knock!

Deets about ZIM vs TAN match

Tanzania skipper Kassim Nassaoro won the Toss and elected to bowl first. Batting first, Zimbabwe posted a mountain-like total of 221 runs in 20 overs. Brian Bennett was the highest run scorer of the match. Apart from him, Tadiwanashe Marumani scored 49 off 34 balls. For Tanzania, Khalidy Juma and Ally Kimote took two wickets each, and Laksh Bakrania took one wicket in two overs, leaking 35 runs.

Chasing 222, Tanzania got bundled out at 108 in the 19th over. For the Zimbabwe side, Brad Evans took 4 wickets, Richard Ngarava and Sikandar Raza took 2 wickets each. Tinotenda Maposa and Ryan Burl took one wicket each.