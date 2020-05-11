'Me and Yuvraj made our names through fielding': Mohammad Kaif on India missing a ‘complete package’ fielder

The Indian cricket team has produced many greats when it comes to batter and bowlers, however, when it comes to fielder, there are very few names that comes to mind.

Name like Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh and in the current lot namely Ravindra Jadeja, these players have made sure to help India restrict the opponents from getting away with runs.

Talking about the fielding aspect of the Indian team, former India batsman Kaif in an interview with Youtube channel Sports Screen said that India has improved a lot in fielding over the years.

He, however, feels that the side is missing a “complete package” in fielding at the moment.

“A great batsman is a complete package. He can play cut, hook, pull, inswing delivery, a bouncer, hit a six... it is same with fielding. Similarly, a fielder is a complete package when you know how to slide, when you throw directly at the wickets, when you can run fast, when your hands make a proper shape to hold the ball - if you do all these things right, then you become a complete fielder,” Kaif said.

“Me and Yuvraj made our names through our fielding. You can find several good fielders in the Indian cricket team now. They have improved a lot. But no one has been able to become a complete package in fielding. A player who can take a catch at slips, take a catch at short leg, field well at long on - that package is currently missing,” he added.

Talking about Jadeja, Kaif added that the all-rounder has improved a lot as a fielder over the years. “But Ravindra Jadeja is quite impressive, he is improving in fielding as he is growing older. We need to work on our slip fielding.”

Kaif also praised the Indian fast bowlers for improving in the fielding department. “But Bumrah, Shami, Ishant - our fast bowlers have really improved in fielding. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma are also good fielders. So, we have improved a lot, but I still feel a complete package of a fielder is missing in the team,” he added.

When asked if there was any such complete package he has seen, Kaif named South Africa legend AB de Villiers.

“AB de Villiers was a complete fielder. He was a bullet. He could keep wickets - he could slide, he could take sensational catches, he could grab balls. I played with him at RCB. His training and quality was at the highest level.”