'Me and Virat Kohli going toe to toe in gym': Herschelle Gibbs on getting Indian skipper as his quarantine partner

The year 2020 was to be filled with many sporting events, however, the coronavirus pandemic has got everything to a halt. Humans are being asked to self-isolate themselves for some time so as to stop the spread of the contagious virus.

With sports events being postponed and cancelled by the authorities, ESPN CricInfo posted an infographic that asked people to choose their quarantine partner according to the month of birth.

Former South Africa international Herschelle Gibbs, who saw the tweet, got to know his quarantine partner is none other than Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

The 46-year-old Gibbs, who was born on February 23, saw that the Indian skipper was for his birth month and he retweeted the post with his answer.

Gibbs replied that he would like to spend the quarantine time with Kohli inside a gym. He wrote, "In quarantine, me and @imVkohli going toe to toe in the gym".

In quarantine , me and @imVkohli going toe to toe in the gym https://t.co/FZ0mvB3OMp — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) March 22, 2020

The Indian captain has been loved by many cricketing legends - be it for his on-field aggression or off-field friendly banter. Recently, Pakistan legend Javed Miandad revealed that Kohli is his favourite cricketer from the Indian cricket team.

“I was asked who is the best in the Indian cricket team, so I choose Virat Kohli,’ Miandad said on his Youtube channel.

“I don’t have to say much, his performance itself tells a lot. People have to admit this as stats are visible.

“Virat performed really well in South Africa; even on an uneven wicket, he scored a hundred. You cannot say he is scared of fast-bowlers or he cannot play on bouncy pitches or he doesn’t play spinners well.”

“He is a clean hitter. Look at his shots, it feels so good to watch him bat. He has class.”