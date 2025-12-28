MCG curator finally breaks silence after AUS vs ENG Boxing Day Test ends in just 2 days

The Boxing Day Ashes Test in Melbourne ended within six sessions across two days as England beat Australia by 4 wickets.

The chief curator of the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Matt Page, has finally broken his silence on the criticism of the pitch used for the Boxing Day Test in the ongoing Ashes 2025-26. Page admitted that he was in a state of 'shock' after seeing 20 wickets getting scalped on Day 1 and hoped he is 'never involved like this' again.

Speaking to SEN Cricket, Pafe said, ''I was in a state of shock after the first day to see everything that happened. 20 wickets in a day, I have never been involved in a Test match like it, and hopefully never involved in a Test match like it again.''

''It was a rollercoaster ride for two days to see everything unfold. But we will learn from it, we will grow from it, we will get better at it, just like we have over the past years. I have no doubt we will come back bigger, better and stronger than we have done,'' he added.

''This year, we have produced a pitch that has favoured the bowlers more than the batters. We had a lot of hot weather leading into last year, which makes it a lot easier for us to control our moisture leading in. We left more moisture in the top of the pitch last year to provide that contest early up in the game. We felt that we had the balance really good leading into that game. This year we went in with 10 mils as we knew we were going to get a lot of hot weather at the back end of the game,'' he further said.

Talking about the match, England won the Toss and decided to bowl first at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. In the first innings, the Baggy Greens were bundled out for 152, courtesy of a 5-wicket haul for Josh Tongue. In reply, England batters also struggled and were bowled out for just 110.



In the second innings, the Australian batting lineup again failed to churn out a big score on the board and were bowled out for 132 runs, setting a below-par target of just 175 runs for the visitors. England chased down the target in the last Session of Day 2, registering a 4-wicket win at the iconic MCG