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MCC finally breaks silence on Salman Ali Agha's controversial run-out during BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI

The controversy around Salman Ali Agha's runout during the second ODI match between Pakistan and Bangladesh has taken a fresh turn, with the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) finally breaking its silence on the matter. Check it out.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 17, 2026, 11:13 PM IST

MCC finally breaks silence on Salman Ali Agha's controversial run-out during BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI
Salman Ali Agha was playing at 64 off 62 before he was run out by Mehidy Hasan
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Salman Ali Agha, who was playing at 64 off 62 balls during the BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI, was run out by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, which later became one of the talking points of the match. Now, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has come forward and backed Bangladesh, noting that the dismissal was correctly adjudged under the Laws of Cricket. However, the MCC also added that Bangladesh could have chosen to withdraw the appeal in the spirit of cricket.

 

What was the incident?

 

The controversial run out took place in the 39th over of Pakistan's batting innings. Mohammad Rizwan played a shot, but it went to the non-striker batter, Salman Ali Agha. Mehidy Hasan Miraz went to collect the ball; simultaneously, Salman also bent down, trying to pick it up and return it to the bowler. Before he could reach the ball, the bowler quickly grabbed the ball and knocked over the stumps with Salman still out of his crease.

 

After the match, Salman said that he would have acted differently in that situation and would have chosen to uphold the sportsmanship.

 

 

What did MCC say?

 

In a statement issued on Monday, the MCC - known as the guardians of the Laws of Cricket - backed the umpire's decision to give Salman Agha out and added that the batter risked being dismissed of obstructing the field by trying to pick up the ball.

 

''Under Laws, there is little that either umpire could have done differently. The non-striker was clearly out of his ground when the wicket was broken, and the ball was in play. That is out. It is also worth pointing out that the non-striker had left his ground when the ball was in play and had just started to attempt to regain his ground when he collided with Mehidy. Furthermore, no batter should attempt to pick the ball up without the consent of the fielding side, and had he done so, he would have been at risk of an obstructing the field dismissal,'' MCC said in a statement.

 

''In retrospect, he would have been better using that time to attempt to regain his ground. There have been some suggestions that the ball should have been treated as Dead. That is not viable under the Laws; the ball does not become dead when players collide – if it did, that would incentivise players to seek out collisions when the situation was advantageous. There was no question of a serious injury, so there could be no call of Dead ball for that. It could not have been clear to the umpire that all the players ceased to consider the ball to be in play, since Mehidy clearly believed it was live, even if Agha did not. And it cannot have been finally settled in the hands of the bowler or wicket-keeper, since it was on the ground,'' MCC added.

 

The MCC also discussed the new law, which will be introduced in October, where only the on-field umpire will decide if and whether the ball is dead or not. ''Under the new Laws, which will come into effect in October, an umpire will be able to determine that the ball is finally settled if it is stationary on the ground. However, it is hard to make an argument that the ball is finally settled if the nearest fielder to it is attempting to run the non-striker out, with that non-striker out of their ground. There is no case, therefore, to be made that this was not out under the law, nor that the Law could be rewritten to somehow make a situation like this not out,'' MCC further stated.

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