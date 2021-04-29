MCA defers T20 Mumbai League after resurgence of COVID-19 cases

Despite getting the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) nod, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has indefinitely postponed the T20 Mumbai League, after the resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

"In view of the current COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country and keeping in mind the safety and interests of all the stakeholders involved, the Mumbai Cricket Association has decided to defer the conduct of 3rd edition of the T20 Mumbai League till further notice," a joint statement issued by MCA president Vijay Patil and Milind Narvekar, the T20 Mumbai League governing council chairman stated.

Milind Narvekar in a separate tweet also wrote that the decision was taken to reduce the load on the authorities.

"Given the current situation, President Vijay Patil Ji and I, in my capacity as the Chairman, have decided not to conduct the T20 Mumbai League till further notice.

"This is our way to reduce the load on the machinery and also making sure everyone is safe," tweeted Narvekar.

Given the current situation, President Vijay Patil Ji and I, in my capacity as the Chairman, have decided to not conduct the T20 Mumbai League till further notice. This is our way to reduce the load on the machinery and also making sure everyone is safe. pic.twitter.com/2nHmHuNnbu — Milind Narvekar (@NarvekarMilind_) April 29, 2021

While the event did not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first and second edition of the T20 Mumbai League was successfully conducted.