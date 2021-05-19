'Maza aayega dekh': Suresh Raina reveals what MS Dhoni said after he was bought by CSK

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina have been the two pillars of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). While Dhoni remains the only skipper for the side since the inception of the IPL, Raina has been one of the most consistent run-scorers for the side, scoring 350-plus runs in every completed season he has played for the side.

Since the time both started playing together for CSK, the friendship and the mutual respect between the two have only grown multifold. After Dhoni was CSK's icon player in the inaugural auction, for whom they put an early bid with an eye on him as the leader of the side, CSK soon started looking at the potential options for the Indian middle-order, who'll form the core of the side in the years to come.

From the base price of $125,000, Raina's price skyrocketed to $650,000 as the Chennai franchise managed to get hold of the southpaw. CSK, who went on to went three titles in the 11 completed seasons, qualifying fr the top four 10 times.

Now, in his autobiography, titled, 'Believe' co-written with journalist and cricket write Bharath Sundaresan, Raina has revealed what Dhoni said after he was picked by the CSK side in the auction. In the very Dhoni-esque way, keeping it short and simple, Dhoni just said three words, 'Maza aayega dekh (See, will be a lot of fun).'

Excerpt from the book: The IPL auctions happened, and like every other cricketer in the country, I was waiting eagerly to know which team I would be playing for. I was elated to go to the Chennai Super Kings. It meant Mahi Bhai and I would be playing for the same team. I heard from him almost immediately after I was bought in the auction. He said, 'Maza aayega dekh.' There was a lot of attention on him, of course. And looking at some of the other figures whom Chennai had bought Matthew Hayden, Muttiah Muralitharan and Stephen Fleming I was just delighted to be in the same team as them. The IPL strengthened my bond with Mahi Bhai even further.