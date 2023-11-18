Mayanti Langer hits back at trolls who mocked her over outfit, says 'can afford full suit'

Numerous social media users took to the internet to comment on Langer's outfit, resulting in multiple edited versions of her attire being shared across various social media platforms.

Renowned sports anchor Mayanti Langer recently faced criticism for her outfit choice during the India vs New Zealand semi-final at the ICC World Cup 2023. She appeared in a skirt with a blazer, standing alongside Sunil Gavaskar, which some social media users deemed informal and unsuitable for the occasion, especially when compared to Gavaskar's formal attire.

In response to the trolls, Langer cleverly retorted, suggesting that for the final match, they could perhaps afford a full suit.

"So moved by your genuine concern regarding budgets. Concerns that have me tagged in innumerable posts, my family and friends being inundated by images, some altered perhaps to play down the atrocity of a Blazer dress ðŸë£ Fear not, we can afford a full suit for the Final ðŸå¹," she wrote on X, sharing a picture of her in a black full suit.

So moved by your genuine concern regarding budgets. Concerns that have me tagged in innumerable posts, my family and friends being inundated by images, some altered perhaps to play down the atrocity of a Blazer dress Fear not, we can afford a full suit for the Final pic.twitter.com/cCNv32iqTq — Mayanti Langer Binny (@MayantiLanger_B) November 18, 2023

Numerous social media users took to the internet to comment on Langer's outfit, resulting in multiple edited versions of her attire being shared across various social media platforms.

Langer, a prominent figure in the broadcasting industry since 2007, swiftly ascended the ranks to become one of India's most beloved cricket broadcasters. Her extensive coverage includes prestigious cricket tournaments such as the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Cricket World Cup, and the ICC Cricket World Twenty20.

Langer is married to the Indian cricketer Stuart Binny.

The highly anticipated India vs Australia Cricket World Cup final for 2023 is set to be held on Wednesday at the prestigious Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.