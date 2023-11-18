Headlines

This writer worked as bar dancer, poverty pushed her into prostitution before films, wrote Emraan Hashmi's biggest hits

Mayanti Langer hits back at trolls who mocked her over outfit, says 'can afford full suit'

Delhi schools to reopen from Monday as air pollution declines

UP bans sale of halal certified products including food, medicines with immediate effect

Not Nayanthara, but this actress was first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This writer worked as bar dancer, poverty pushed her into prostitution before films, wrote Emraan Hashmi's biggest hits

Mayanti Langer hits back at trolls who mocked her over outfit, says 'can afford full suit'

Not Nayanthara, but this actress was first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

10 health benefits of eating peaches 

10 highest-grossing Hollywood films in India

9 actors who played iconic cricketers on-screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

This writer worked as bar dancer, poverty pushed her into prostitution before films, wrote Emraan Hashmi's biggest hits

Not Nayanthara, but this actress was first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Joram, Ishwak Singh-starrer Berlin bag top honours at South Asian International Film Festival

HomeCricket

Cricket

Mayanti Langer hits back at trolls who mocked her over outfit, says 'can afford full suit'

Numerous social media users took to the internet to comment on Langer's outfit, resulting in multiple edited versions of her attire being shared across various social media platforms.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 09:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Renowned sports anchor Mayanti Langer recently faced criticism for her outfit choice during the India vs New Zealand semi-final at the ICC World Cup 2023. She appeared in a skirt with a blazer, standing alongside Sunil Gavaskar, which some social media users deemed informal and unsuitable for the occasion, especially when compared to Gavaskar's formal attire.

In response to the trolls, Langer cleverly retorted, suggesting that for the final match, they could perhaps afford a full suit.

"So moved by your genuine concern regarding budgets. Concerns that have me tagged in innumerable posts, my family and friends being inundated by images, some altered perhaps to play down the atrocity of a Blazer dress ðŸë£ Fear not, we can afford a full suit for the Final ðŸå¹," she wrote on X, sharing a picture of her in a black full suit.

Numerous social media users took to the internet to comment on Langer's outfit, resulting in multiple edited versions of her attire being shared across various social media platforms.

Langer, a prominent figure in the broadcasting industry since 2007, swiftly ascended the ranks to become one of India's most beloved cricket broadcasters. Her extensive coverage includes prestigious cricket tournaments such as the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Cricket World Cup, and the ICC Cricket World Twenty20.

Langer is married to the Indian cricketer Stuart Binny.

The highly anticipated India vs Australia Cricket World Cup final for 2023 is set to be held on Wednesday at the prestigious Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rising temperature may reduce humans' ability to work to half by 2050: Study

'These things...': Hasin Jahan reacts to Payal Ghosh's marriage proposal for estranged husband Mohammed Shami

‘123456’ most common password among Indians in 2023: Report

These two superstars had a secret wedding, her drunk actor boyfriend stormed the venue, insulted groom vowed never to...

Tiger 3 box office collection day 6: Salman Khan's film sees major drop, collects only Rs 13 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE