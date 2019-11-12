May Waheguru ji bring peace and happiness into your lives: Virat Kohli wishes everyone Happy Gurpurab

The nation today celebrates the birth anniversary of Sikhism founder, Guru Nanak Dev. This year’s Gurupurab is even more special as it marks the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji.

On this auspicious occasion Indian skipper Virat Kohli too wished everyone peace and happiness.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a video in which he said, "Sat Sri Akaal ji a big hello to everyone. Wanna wish everyone a very happy Gurupurab. May Waheguru ji bring peace and happiness into your lives and bless all of you".

As for the captain he is back from his break in Bhutan with wife Anushka Sharma.

The Indian team will be playing its maiden Day-Night Test against Bangladesh at the historic Eden Gardens from November 22 to 26.

The team management has even requested the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) to organise for training under lights for Virat Kohli and boys.