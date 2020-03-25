'May this pandemic be eradicated,' says Virender Sehwag as he wishes fans on Navratri

While the whole nation is under 21-day lockdown amind the coronavirus outbreak, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag on Wednesday extended warm greetings to countrymen on the occasion of Navratri. He also wished for the eradication of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"By the grace of Devi, May this pandemic be eradicated for good from the planet Happy #Navratri," Sehwag tweeted. The festival of Navratri witness scores of devotees fasting continuously for nine days in honour of goddess Durga.

By the grace of Devi , May this pandemic be eradicated for good from the planet . Happy #Navratri pic.twitter.com/G6pfWN8lMm — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 25, 2020

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Navratri and expressed hope that the nine-day festival will bring prosperity and good health in everyone's life.

Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to curb the spread of coronavirus. The total number of active COVID-19 cases reported so far in the country is 562, according to Union Health Ministry, while 40 people have been cured.