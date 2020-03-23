'May he flow beyond boundaries': Suresh Raina reveals his newborn baby's name with adorable social media post

Indian batsman Suresh Raina welcomed his newborn baby boy, Rio Raina, with an adorable social media post on Monday (March 23).

Suresh and his wife, Priyanka Raina, got married back in April 2015 and already has a daughter Gracia Raina who was born in May 2016.

"The beginning of all things – wonder, hope, possibilities and a better world! We are proud to welcome our son & Gracia’s little brother - Rio Raina. May he flows beyond boundaries, bringing peace, renewal & prosperity to everyone’s life."

HERE IS THE POST:

Raina has been a key part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a number of years now.

CSK's official Twitter handle also congratulated both Suresh and Priyanka with a heartwarming post.

"Kutti Thala is here! Lots of #Yellove and #WhistlePodu to@_PriyankaCRaina and @ImRaina for the newest addition to the #superfamily," CSK's tweeted.

