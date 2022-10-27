Matthew Wade tests positive for Covid-19, but still expected to play vs England, know how

Source: Twitter

Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade has tested positive for Covid-19, but will still play their next match against England. That's because the Australian side do not have any recognised wicketkeeper replacement in their squad.

Apart from Wade, Josh Inglis was the second recognised wicketkeeper-batsman in the squad, however, he suffered a bizarre injury on his hand while playing just days ahead of the start of the tournament.

Inglis was thus ruled out of the tournament, and in his place, Australia named Cameron Green as Inglis' replacement instead. The defending champs took a chance when they named Green in the squad since the all-rounder is not a recognised wicketkeeper by trade.

However, he was considered only because of his fantastic form and his all-round skills.

But then, tragedy struck, and Adam Zampa tested positive for Covid-19, and now, Wade become the second casualty in the Australian team of the virus.

Since Wade has no replacement, he will still be expected to keep the wickets in Australia's must-win clash against England on Friday.

But why will Matthew Wade be allowed to play despite testing positive?

According to the latest ICC rules, players won't be restricted from participating in the tournament, and no mandatory quarantine period needs to be served.

If a player tests positive, they will be asked to restrict their interaction with their teammates and travel separately to the venue.

The final call will be taken by the Australian doctors regarding Wade's participation, however, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell are among some of those players who could keep the wickets should Wade be declared unfit to continue.