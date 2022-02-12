IPL 2022 mega auction: Wicketkeeper's list begin, Ambati Rayudu sold to Chennai, Ishan Kishan taken by MI for 15.25 Cr

The wicketkeeper's list started with Matthew Wade going unsold on Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 meg auction in Bengaluru. He was the first capped wicketkeeper who was going up for sale, but unfortunately, there were no takers for the Australia wicketkeeper.

A look at the other players on this list:

The next on the list was Ambati Rayudu, who had kept his base price at 2 Cr. The bid began with a fight between Chennai and Hyderabad. However, his former team CSK buyback Ambati Rayudu for Rs 6.75 crore.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan drew a huge bid between Mumbai and Punjab. Gujrat came in later on and the bid went on for a while. The youngster had set his base at 2 Cr and was sold to Mumbai for 15.25 Cr.

A total of 600 cricketers are set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Of the total pool, 229 are capped players, 364 are uncapped players and seven belong to the Associate Nations.