Matthew Mott named England's new head coach in limited-overs cricket

Matthew Mott named England's new head coach in white-ball cricket

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Australia women's team coach Matthew Mott as the new white-ball head coach of the men's team.

Mott, 48, has signed a four-year agreement as England men's white-ball head coach and is expected to take charge from the three-match ODI series against The Netherlands at Amsterdam in June.

"I am delighted to accept the opportunity to take this white-ball role with England. Whilst I am Australian, I have deep connections, and several of my closest friends are in the UK, having spent considerable time in Scotland, Wales and England, both as a player and coach. When this role became available, I was attracted by the chance to work with such an established and successful team under the astute leadership of Eoin Morgan and now Rob Key, whom I have always admired as an excellent cricket mind," said Mott on his appointment.

Mott had been the head coach of Australia women's team since 2015 and under him, the side has become a dominant, invincible force in women's cricket, winning the Women's T20 World Cups in 2018 and 2020 apart from being unbeaten on the road to emerging victorious in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand this year.

Mott has helped Australia be undefeated in four women's Ashes series apart from a remarkable 26-match consecutive winning streak in ODIs from 2018 to 2021, a record in both men's as well as women's game.

"The idea of the split roles and the chance to work alongside Brendon McCullum in his red-ball role is an opportunity that I am incredibly enthusiastic about and certainly provides the right balance for my family as we embark on this exciting journey. It was always going to take something special to leave the role that I have loved for the past seven years with the Australian Women's team," added Mott.

Before becoming Australia women's head coach in 2015, Mott worked as head coach of New South Wales -- leading them to victory in the now-defunct Champions League T20 tournament in 2009 -- and then coached Glamorgan, making them reach the final of the Yorkshire Bank 40 in 2013, before working as a consultant for Ireland during the 2015 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

He also worked as an assistant coach for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2009.