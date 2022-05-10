Matthew Hayden reacts to Ravi Shastri's advice for Virat Kohli, says 'does he say same about Rohit Sharma?'

Matthew Hayden has questioned Ravi Shastri's advice for Virat Kohli to take rest

The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season has been a tough one for the two stalwarts of Team India, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

While Kohli gave up his captaincy of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), he has still underwhelmed with the bat, averaging just 20 runs per game, Rohit meanwhile has been equalling disappointing, managing approximately 17 runs in each contest.

Owing to the fact that there's a T20 World Cup on the horizon, many former cricketers have been worried about the form of two heavyweights of Indian cricket. For the larger good of team India, former head coach Ravi Shastri even suggested Virat Kohli to take a break from cricket.

"Virat Kohli is overcooked. If anyone needs a break, it’s him. Whether it’s 2 months or a month-and-a-half, whether it’s after England or before England. He needs a break because he has got 6-7 years of cricket left in him and you don’t want to lose that with a fried brain," stated Shastri recently.

Shastri meanwhile has been called out by former Australian great Matthew Hayden, who was questioned by Harsha Bhogle about Ravi Shastri's advice for Kohli, but Hayden instead asked what advice would the former India coach give to Rohit Sharma?

Responding to Harsha Bhogle's query during the RCB vs SRH match, Hayden, stated, "Does he say the same about Rohit Sharma? I mean these guys are playing cricket all the time, of course these tournaments, they come around so quickly, you get yourself into a mental space and Kohli has been brilliant at it for so many years, so animated, so passionate. To come off that though just for a moment and you are under pressure."

The Aussie legend further added, "It takes so much courage as well, no player ever believes that they can go to the selector and go, 'sorry, I need to be out' because you wanna play, you wanna be that person to take control of the innings. It is so frustrating when you are getting into a little rut, you cannot find ways out. Sometimes it can be an explosive cover drive, a great pull shot or in Virat Kohli's case, just a fantastic one or two with hard and positive body language like David Warner."