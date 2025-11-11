Matthew Hayden advices Mumbai Indians to release two star pacers ahead of IPL 2026 due to...

Ahead of the Player Retention deadline of November 15, Matthew Hayden has a piece of advice for five-time champions, the Mumbai Indians, as he noted to release two star pacers ahead of next season.

The announcement of retention for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) by franchises is set to be held on Saturday, November 15. Ahead of this, former Australian batter Matthew Hayden has a piece of advice for the five-time champion, the Mumbai Indians. Hayden noted that the Mumbai Indians should release Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar and buy them back, ultimately freeing up funds for the franchise for the upcoming auction.

Hayden advices Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026

Speaking on a show named 'Retention Preview', Hayden said, ''Mumbai Indians have a very balanced Playing XI, but they face some tough decisions. Trent Boult has been exceptional, taking 22 wickets last season and making a strong impact in the Powerplay. However, with a Rs 12.5 crore price tag, the management might consider releasing him, potentially allowing them to buy him back at a lower price. This move could free up funds to strengthen other areas of their squad while maintaining their core balance.''

''Mumbai Indians are five-time champions for a reason, they have a great mix of young talent. However, they need to address their backup players. If I were in their camp, I would consider releasing two bowlers, Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar. Releasing and potentially buying them back could free up funds to strengthen their bench strength with quality backups,'' he added.

For those unversed, Boult was the 4th highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 16 matches, which he scalped at an average of 23.50. On the other hand, Chahar took 11 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 34.18. It will be interesting to see how things turn out after the end of the Player Retention deadline on Saturday.