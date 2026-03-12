'Match was over by 7:30 PM': Sourav Ganguly slams New Zealand's tactical 'disaster' in T20 World Cup 2026 final

Sourav Ganguly criticised New Zealand men's cricket team’s tactics in the T20 World Cup 2026 final, saying the match was effectively over by 7:30 PM. The former India captain termed the Kiwi strategy a “disaster” as India dominated the summit clash to lift the title.

India achieved three scores exceeding 250 runs during the T20 World Cup, with two of those performances occurring in the semi-final and final matches. In the semi-final, India posted a total of 253/7 against England, securing victory by a margin of seven runs. The team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, then triumphed in the final against New Zealand, scoring 255/5, which resulted in a winning margin of 96 runs. Sourav Ganguly, the former captain of India and current BCCI president, expressed his astonishment that New Zealand chose to bat first after winning the toss in the final.

"New Zealand lost the World Cup by 7:30 pm itself," Sourav Ganguly told Revsportz. "The match started at 7 pm and was over by 7:30 pm. I said as much to the people who were watching with me. Look at India's batting - Ishan, Abhishek, Sanju Samson, Surya, Shivam, Tilak, Hardik and Axar - and teams want to send India in! It is a recipe for disaster. And then you have Bumrah, who is a freak. Like I said to you, the game was over by 7:30 pm."

Ganguly further remarked that the Indian team is on a path to greatness under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir.

"As a white-ball coach, he is very good. And he has a very good team. He understands the format and his record is hugely impressive. To win a Champions Trophy and a World Cup in 12 months - what more do you want to showcase as a coach?" Ganguly said.

"His challenge will be the 50-over World Cup in South Africa, where the ball moves. But I am very sure he will be up to the challenge. He understands the dressing room. He is not interested in individuals; he always keeps the team's interests first. He can come across as rough, but I know him well and he is a good man."

He added that given the talent within Indian cricket, it would be possible to field two exceptional white-ball teams.

"This is a very good Indian team," said Sourav. "Just think of the players who are not in the team and you will know how good they are. Shreyas Iyer is a bona fide white-ball great, yet he doesn't get a spot in the team. Suryavanshi can walk into any team in the world. Jaiswal doesn't get a spot in the team. Gill is sitting out. You can easily field two teams of great quality.

"The only two teams who can compete with India in white-ball cricket are Australia and England. South Africa have talent and can be competitive in helpful conditions. Most other teams will not stand a chance against this Indian side."

