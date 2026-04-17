Match-fixing in T20 World Cup 2026? ICC launches investigation after shocking allegations

In a shocking turn of events, a match in the recently concluded ICC T20I World Cup 2026 has come under scrutiny over match-fixing allegations.

The Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) of the International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly launched an investigation into allegations of corruption involving Cricket Canada, including one of their games in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026. Such claims came into light after a public broadcaster, CBC, aired an investigative documentary titled 'Corruption, Crime and Cricket'. In the 43-minute film aired on Friday, the focus was on the league stage game in the T20 World Cup 2026 between Canada and New Zealand, played in Chennai.

What is the incident under scrutiny?

Canada was defending 173 against New Zealand and opened the innings with two bowlers, Jaskaran Singh and Dilon Heyliger, who leaked 35 runs between them. The next over was given to Saad Bin Zafar, who took a wicket and bowled a maiden over. The 4th over was again given to Heyliger, who also scalped a wicket and conceded just five runs.

In the 5th over, skipper Dilpreet Bajwa, who was appointed as captain just three weeks ahead of the commencement of the tournament, came to bowl and leaked 15 runs, including a no-ball and a wide.

Apart from this suspicious over by the skipper, the apex cricketing body is also investigating a recorded telephonic conversation involving former Canadian coach Khurram Chohan. The documentary also features another former coach, Pubudu Dassanayake, who claimed that he was threatened by Cricket Canada with contract termination if certain players were ignored in selection.

ICC's response to match-fixing allegations

''The ACU is aware of the programme broadcast by CBC. Consistent with its established operating procedures, the ACU is not in a position to comment on the substance of any allegations contained within it. Governance matters in relation to ICC Members are considered by the ICC, where they fall under its jurisdiction, in accordance with the ICC's standard constitutional processes,'' ESPNCricinfo reported quoting, Andrew Ephgrave, who is the interim General Manager of the ICC's Integrity Unit.