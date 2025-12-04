'Masti mat karo, agar unka dimaag...': Ravi Shastri fires strong warning amid criticism and mishandling of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Ravi Shastri issued a stern warning to the BCCI and team management over how Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are being handled. Calling them white-ball legends, he reignited the debate on whether the senior duo should continue and feature in the 2027 World Cup.

Ravi Shastri did not hold back in his criticism of the decision makers in Indian cricket regarding the treatment of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The legendary pair continues to be recognized as the top batters in ODI cricket and are on track to participate in the 2027 World Cup. Following their retirement from Test cricket and the decision to step away from T20Is last year, significant concerns arose about the veterans' future in ODIs. Speculation intensified after reports suggested that the team management does not include them in the plans for the 2027 World Cup, despite their crucial contributions to the 2025 Champions Trophy victory.

Recently, the BCCI, along with chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir, has come under fire for their handling of Virat and Rohit. Shastri addressed the situation, asserting that those causing distress to the Indian cricket icons should be cautious about their own positions, while praising the duo's excellence in white-ball cricket.

“These two are grandfathers. White-ball giants, toh aise players ke saath aap masti mat karo yaar (don’t needle them). Agar unka dimaag theek ho gaya na, and sahi button dabaaye na, sab aaju-baaju nikal jayenge (If their brains get fixed and they press the right button, everyone will run for cover,” said Shastri in the teaser of an upcoming interview with Prabhat Khabar.

When asked about who is responsible for the 'masti' with them, the former Indian head coach responded. 'Karne waale kar rahe hain. Agar unka dimaag theek ho gaya na aur sahi bata daba diya, to sab aaju baaju nikal jayenge' ("Some people are doing it. And if these two switch on properly, hit the right buttons, all the ones messing around will disappear from the scene real quick)," Shastri added.

There were widespread assertions that Rohit and Virat would conclude their ODI careers during the series in Australia this October. However, the two have let their performances speak for themselves. In the five ODIs since, Virat has achieved two centuries and a half-century, while Rohit has recorded one century and three half-centuries.

In the meantime, former India captain Rohit Sharma is set for an unexpected return to the domestic T20 scene, having confirmed his availability for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) knockouts. This comes as the BCCI intensifies its efforts to ensure centrally contracted players participate regularly in domestic competitions.

Rohit, who stepped away from T20 Internationals last year and currently plays only one format, made this decision during the ongoing India-South Africa ODI series. He has notified the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) of his availability for the knockout stage and plans to head directly to Indore — the location for Mumbai’s matches — after the third ODI in Visakhapatnam on December 6, according to reports.

