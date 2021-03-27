Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms

Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for novel coronavirus as he took to Twitter to inform about the same. Tendulkar said that after experiencing mild symptoms, he tested positive while all others in his family tested negative.

Tendulkar in the note he shared wrote that he has been testing himself regularly and taking all precautions to keep COVID-19 at bay, however, the virus caught on to the 47-year old as well. He said that he has quarantined himself at home.

"I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country."

Tendulkar was recently involved in the Road Safety World Series leading the India Legends side, who went on to win the title by beating Sri Lanka Legends in the final by 14 runs.