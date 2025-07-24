Massive setback for Virat Kohli as Karnataka govt approves stampede probe report; RCB, cops to face action

The government has endorsed the conclusions of Justice John Michael D’Cunha’s judicial commission, which investigated the stampede that occurred outside Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, resulting in 11 fatalities and numerous injuries.

The Karnataka government has opted to take measures against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the event management firm DNA, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and certain Bengaluru police officers in relation to the stampede incident. The government has endorsed the conclusions of Justice John Michael D’Cunha’s judicial commission, which investigated the stampede that occurred outside Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, resulting in 11 fatalities and numerous injuries.

Probe panel submitted its findings to the government last week

The stampede took place at approximately 3:25 PM outside the stadium, coinciding with the players' departure from Vidhana Soudha. According to the commission's report presented to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the involved parties proceeded with the felicitation event inside the stadium despite being aware of the stampede reports outside.

Additionally, the event was held to commemorate RCB's IPL victory over Punjab Kings in the final, without obtaining prior authorization from the relevant authorities. The commission's report has deemed RCB, KSCA, DNA (the management company), and Bengaluru Police as directly accountable for the stampede, labeling it as 'gross negligence and dereliction of duty.'

Report was compiled following testimonies from eyewitnesses

The investigation also uncovered significant shortcomings in planning, coordination, and execution, leading to the crowd becoming unmanageable. Only 79 personnel were assigned inside Chinnaswamy Stadium, with none stationed outside, despite the anticipation of a large crowd eager to see the IPL 2025 champions, including Virat Kohli. Furthermore, no ambulances were present at the venue, and it was reported that the Joint Commissioner of Police arrived nearly 30 minutes post-stampede.

The report was developed after multiple site inspections, hearings, and testimonies from eyewitnesses and police officials. Following the incident, the state suspended five police officers, including the then Bengaluru Police Commissioner and two other IPS officers.

