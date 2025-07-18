India star ruled of England tour due to thumb injury, flies back home for treatment

At just 21 years old, he has participated in 22 IPL matches with the Kolkata Knight Riders, accumulating 463 runs at an impressive average of almost 29.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, the young opener from Mumbai and Kolkata Knight Riders, had his tour of England cut short. He is heading back to India after fracturing his right thumb. This means he will miss the rest of the Mumbai Emerging Team's trip, which was supposed to last a month. This is bad news for the tour, which the Mumbai Cricket Association set up to give its young players experience in tough conditions abroad. Raghuvanshi, who has already done well in the Indian Premier League with 463 runs for KKR, had a great chance to improve his skills against good teams.

The team, led by Suryansh Shedge, is now without one of its best batsmen. The Times of India reports that they haven't named anyone to take his place yet.

The Mumbai Cricket Association hasn't commented on the injury. The tour management, headed by MCA treasurer Arman Mallick and head coach Kiran Powar, hasn't explained how it happened. Hopefully, they will give out information soon, It’s very unfortunate for Angkrish Raghuvanshi, because this kind of exposure is very for building confidence. The conditions in England are really different from those in India, and the young players can learn a lot.

This could also affect his chances in upcoming tournaments. A thumb injury can be quite bothersome for a batsman, and it might take time for him to regain his form and confidence. His fans and KKR supporters are very sad about this,

The rest of the Mumbai Emerging Team will have to step up in his absence. It’s a chance for other players to prove themselves and make the most of the opportunity. The coaching staff will need to reassess their plan and strategies, ensuring that the team remains competitive.

The silence from the MCA and tour management is a bit puzzling. Usually, in such cases, an official statement is released to keep everyone informed. Maybe they are waiting for further medical reports or working on a plan to address the situation,

It's essential for young players like Raghuvanshi to receive proper guidance and support during such setbacks. A well-structured rehabilitation program and encouragement from coaches and teammates can help him recover faster and come back stronger. Fans are hoping he will be back on the field soon.

