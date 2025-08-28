Massive setback for Team India as Shubman Gill ruled out of Duleep Trophy, Asia Cup 2025 participation in doubt

As the Asia Cup 2025 approaches, the Indian team has received a significant blow with the news that Shubman Gill, the captain of the Test team and vice-captain of the T20I squad, is unfit. Gill's condition deteriorated unexpectedly, and reports indicate that he is suffering from a viral fever.

In a significant setback for Team India just before the Asia Cup 2025, star opener and Test captain Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the Duleep Trophy due to an unforeseen viral fever. The 25-year-old, who was also named vice-captain of the T20I squad for the tournament, has been advised to take complete rest after medical tests confirmed the infection.

Gill, renowned for his elegant stroke play and growing reputation as one of India’s most dependable batters, was expected to play a crucial role at the top of the batting order. His absence not only disrupts India’s batting lineup but also complicates the leadership structure, as he was set to collaborate closely with skipper Suryakumar Yadav in guiding the emerging team.

Prior to the Asia Cup announcement, Gill was also slated to lead North Zone in the Duleep Trophy. However, he had to withdraw from that responsibility as well due to his health issues. His sudden unavailability has left selectors in a rush to find replacements for both the domestic tournament and the upcoming international fixtures.

While Gill is sidelined from action for the time being, there is some positive news for Indian supporters. His blood tests indicate that he should return to practice soon, making him a potential candidate for India’s forthcoming matches.

Gill has established himself as one of the brightest young talents in global cricket, particularly after his outstanding performances in the Test series against England earlier this year. Social media has been flooded with messages wishing him a speedy recovery, with fans hopeful that he will be fit for the significant challenges later this year.

India’s Asia Cup campaign now faces early scrutiny as they strive to adjust in the absence of their vice-captain. The decision on who will fill his role at the top of the order remains to be seen, but one thing is clear – Gill’s absence will be felt both on and off the field.

