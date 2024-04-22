Massive setback for Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals as star player ruled out of IPL 2024, check details

Delhi Capitals are currently eighth in the IPL 2024 standings, winning three out of eight matches. They will face Gujarat Titans next at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Delhi Capitals' Mitchell Marsh will miss the rest of IPL 2024 due to a hamstring injury. As per the reports in ESPNCricinfo, He's in Australia recovering and aims to be fit for the T20 World Cup 2024 in June. After injuring his hamstring in a match against Kolkata Knight Riders on 3rd April, he missed two more games for Delhi Capitals.

Cricket Australia called him back for treatment. Though expected to return, he's now out for the season, a big setback for Delhi Capitals. Despite a slow start, Marsh's experience would've been crucial for their playoff hopes.

Mitchell Marsh scored only 61 runs in the four matches he played this season for Delhi Capitals. He made scores of 20, 23, 18, and a duck in his last game. He also took just one wicket. Delhi Capitals have had several injury issues this IPL season.

Earlier, Lungi Ngidi was ruled out of the tournament due to injury and then Harry pulled out due to personal reasons. David Warner and Ishant Sharma missed games due to injuries, and Marsh is now out too.