Massive setback for RCB as Ellyse Perry ruled out of WPL 2026; Delhi Capitals' Annabel Sutherland also withdraws

RCB have suffered a major blow ahead of WPL 2026 as star all-rounder Ellyse Perry has been ruled out for personal reasons. Delhi Capitals have also been hit with Annabel Sutherland withdrawing, triggering late changes across teams.

In a significant turn of events, Ellyse Perry has withdrawn from the forthcoming WPL 2026 (Women's Premier League) for personal reasons. Perry was retained by RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) for Rs 2 crore prior to the WPL 2026 mega auction, which occurred on 27 November.

Another Australian all-rounder, Annabel Sutherland, has also decided to sit out of the WPL for similar reasons. Additionally, UP Warriorz' new signing Tara Norris will be absent from the tournament due to national obligations. The WPL 2026 is scheduled to commence on 9 January.

Perry, who ranks as the second-highest run-scorer in WPL history, clinched the Orange Cap in 2024, the year RCB secured their first tournament victory. The Australian star amassed 347 runs and took seven wickets across nine matches. Her absence poses a considerable setback for Smriti Mandhana's RCB.

In response, RCB has appointed Sayali Satghare as a substitute for Ellyse Perry. The all-rounder previously played for Gujarat Giants in the WPL, where she claimed one wicket in four matches. She joins the defending champions at her reserve price of Rs 30 lakh.

On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals have selected Alana King as the replacement for Annabel Sutherland. Delhi Capitals had retained Sutherland for Rs 2.2 crore. The Australian all-rounder has been with the Delhi Capitals since the 2024 season, participating in 17 matches, scoring 150 runs, and taking 13 wickets.

King is recognized as one of the most seasoned spinners globally, and her addition is sure to strengthen the Delhi Capitals in WPL 2026. She has joined the Jemimah Rodrigues-led team for Rs 60 lakh. In 27 T20Is, the leg-spinner has taken an equal number of wickets. She has also been part of the WPL, having played one match for UP Warriorz.

Gujarat Giants have announced Ashleigh Gardner as captain ahead of WPL 2026. The Australian all-rounder holds the title of the top-ranked T20I all-rounder in women's cricket and led the Gujarat Giants in the previous edition, guiding the team to the playoffs.

Gardner has been a member of the Gujarat Giants since the inaugural WPL season in 2023. To date, she has participated in 25 matches, accumulating 567 runs and claiming 25 wickets. In the 2025 WPL season, she concluded with 243 runs at an impressive strike rate of 164.18. With her bowling, she secured eight wickets.

