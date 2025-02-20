To keep their tournament hopes alive and avoid an early exit in the group stages, Pakistan must secure a victory in their upcoming clash against India in Dubai on February 23.

Pakistan's campaign in the Champions Trophy 2025 got off to a disappointing start with a loss to New Zealand in their inaugural match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi. In order to keep their tournament hopes alive and avoid an early exit in the group stages, Pakistan must secure a victory in their upcoming clash against India in Dubai on February 23 (Sunday). However, the team has been dealt a significant blow as one of their key players will be sidelined for the remainder of the competition.

Fakhar Zaman, the opening batsman, has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to an oblique injury sustained while fielding in the match against New Zealand. Despite battling through the pain to score 24 runs off 41 balls batting at number four, Zaman was clearly not at his best. In his absence, experienced opener Imam Ul Haq has been called up as a replacement. Ul Haq, who last played an ODI for Pakistan during the 2023 ODI World Cup, brings a wealth of experience with 72 ODIs and an impressive average of 48.27 with 3138 runs.

In the opening match, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first, making an early impact by taking three wickets for 73 runs within 17 overs. However, New Zealand's Will Young and Tom Latham turned the tide with a partnership of 118 runs. Young went on to score a century, finishing with 106 runs.

Latham continued his fine form, registering the highest score by a batsman in a Champions Trophy match against Pakistan with an unbeaten 118. Alongside Glenn Phillips, the duo put on 125 runs for the fifth wicket. Phillips also made a quickfire contribution with 61 runs off 38 balls, helping New Zealand post a challenging total of 320/5 in their first innings.

The hosts struggled to maintain control during their chase. Khushdil Shah and Salman Ali Agha were the standout batters, scoring 69 and 42 runs respectively with confidence and skill. Babar Azam also contributed with 64 runs, although he took too many deliveries to do so, scoring his runs in 90 balls. Despite their efforts, the Men in Green could only muster a total of 260 runs, ultimately falling short by 60 runs in the end.

