Mumbai Indians have suffered a significant setback in their pursuit of a record sixth IPL title, as star spinner Vignesh Puthur has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to bone stress reactions in both shins. With four matches left in the league stage, this news comes as a blow to the team. To fill the void left by Vignesh, Punjab legspinner Raghu Sharma has been promoted from Mumbai's support bowlers to the main team. Raghu has a solid cricketing background, having played 11 first-class, nine List A, and three T20 matches for Punjab and Pondicherry. He has achieved impressive bowling figures in his career, including five five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket hauls in first-class cricket.

Raghu's recent performance in the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy for Punjab was noteworthy, as he claimed 14 wickets in eight games with an impressive economy rate of 5.13. The 32-year-old cricketer from Jalandhar has joined Mumbai at his base price of Rs 30 lakhs from the Registered Available Player Pool.

Meanwhile, Vignesh had a promising start to his IPL 2025 campaign, taking six wickets in five matches, including a memorable debut performance against the Chennai Super Kings where he claimed three wickets. Despite his injury, Vignesh will remain with the squad to focus on his recovery and rehabilitation with the Mumbai Medical and Strength and Conditioning team.

Mumbai Indians have shown resilience in the tournament, bouncing back from a slow start to secure five consecutive victories after just one win in their first five matches. They are set to face the Rajasthan Royals in their upcoming match in Jaipur on Thursday.

