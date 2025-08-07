Twitter
Massive setback for India as star player to miss Asia Cup 2025, doubtful for Test series against West Indies

In the Asia Cup 2025, the Men in Blue will face the host UAE in their opening match in Dubai, followed by a clash against their arch-rivals Pakistan in the second group stage match.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 05:58 PM IST

Massive setback for India as star player to miss Asia Cup 2025, doubtful for Test series against West Indies

India's prominent wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant suffered a foot injury on the opening day of the fourth Test match against England in Manchester last month. Due to the injury he incurred while attempting a reverse sweep during Chris Woakes' over, he was unable to keep wickets in the match and was subsequently ruled out of the fifth and final match, which took place at the Oval.

As per various reports, Pant is anticipated to be sidelined from competitive cricket for at least six weeks. However, according to a report from the Times of India, the young player, who last participated in a T20I match against Sri Lanka last year, will miss the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 and may also be uncertain for the two-match Test series against the West Indies.

The Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to occur from September 9 to 28 in the UAE, while the two-match Test series against the West Indies is set for October in Delhi and Ahmedabad.

“Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant won’t require surgery after a toe fracture during the fourth Test in Manchester. However, Pant has been ruled out of action for at least six weeks. He will miss the Asia Cup and possibly the West Indies series," the TOI report said.

The Men in Blue will not feel his absence during the Asia Cup 2025, as he is not the team's first choice wicket-keeper for shorter formats. However, his lack of participation would be a significant setback for the two-match Test series against the West Indies.

Pant participated in four matches during the Test series against England, where he achieved two centuries and three half-centuries, accumulating a total of 479 runs.

Dhruv Jurel stepped in for him in India's playing XI for the fifth Test match at the Oval, and should Pant be unavailable for the Test series against the West Indies, Jurel would take over as the wicket-keeper batter.

In the Asia Cup 2025, the Men in Blue will face the host UAE in their opening match in Dubai, followed by a clash against their arch-rivals Pakistan in the second group stage match.

