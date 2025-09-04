Massive setback for India as Yastika Bhatia ruled out of Australia series, Women's ODI World Cup; replacement announced

India’s wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia as well as the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 due to a left knee injury sustained during a preparatory camp in Visakhapatnam.

Just weeks ahead of the eagerly awaited 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup, Team India has suffered a major setback. Yastika Bhatia, the energetic wicketkeeper-batter who has been a consistent part of India’s white-ball team, has been ruled out of both the three-match ODI series against Australia and the forthcoming World Cup.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the news on Thursday, stating that Yastika incurred a left knee injury during the team’s training camp in Visakhapatnam. Although the specifics of the injury have not been fully revealed, she is currently being closely monitored by the BCCI medical staff.

This is more than just a selection update – it’s a tale of disappointment for Yastika, who had established herself as one of India’s most reliable players behind the stumps. Renowned for her calm demeanor at the crease and her emerging leadership skills, Yastika was anticipated to play a crucial role in India’s World Cup journey on home turf.

Sustaining an injury at this juncture, so near to a global tournament, can be both mentally and emotionally taxing for any athlete. For Yastika, who has proudly donned the gloves and fought her way into the playing XI in a highly competitive squad, this is an especially heart-wrenching moment.

With Yastika out of action, the selectors have turned to Uma Chetry, who was originally set to play for India A in a warm-up match leading up to the World Cup. The 21-year-old from Assam has been on the selectors’ radar for some time, having impressed in the domestic circuit and during India A tours with her wicketkeeping skills and her ability to contribute with the bat.

Her inclusion in both the ODI squad against Australia and the World Cup squad reflects the confidence the team management has in her capabilities.

For now, India’s attention shifts to Australia, a team that remains a formidable presence in world cricket. The three-match series commencing next week will act as a vital preparation for both teams as they head into the World Cup.

India's updated squad for Australia series: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (wk)

Standbys: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra

India's updated squad for Women's ODI World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (WK)

Standbys: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare

