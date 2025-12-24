Massive setback for England as Jofra Archer ruled out of Ashes series, Jacob Bethell named in playing XI for Boxing Day Test

England head into the Boxing Day Test under pressure after a major setback, with Jofra Archer ruled out of the remainder of the Ashes series. The visitors have turned to young all-rounder Jacob Bethell as they reshuffle their XI, hoping fresh energy can spark a turnaround at the MCG.

In keeping with their tradition, England has revealed the playing XI for the fourth Test of the Ashes series 48 hours before the match begins. The lineup for the Boxing Day Test features two significant changes. Jofra Archer has been excluded from the Ashes, and Ollie Pope has been removed from the squad.

Batting all-rounder Jacob Bethell will take Pope's place in the playing XI, while Gus Atkinson will step in for Jofra Archer, who has made a notable impact in the three Test matches played so far. The fourth Test of the series is set to take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) starting December 26.

Australia has already established an unassailable lead of 3-0 in the series, having dominated each match. The hosts suffered defeats in the first two matches by eight wickets in Perth and Brisbane, respectively. The third Test in Adelaide extended over five days as England fought valiantly with the series at stake. Nevertheless, Australia clinched victory by 82 runs.

Archer has been the standout player for the English team throughout the series. A side strain has sidelined him, but the Sussex bowler took nine wickets with his express pace. He also achieved his first half-century in the third Test in Adelaide.

Archer recorded figures of 5/53 in Australia's first innings in Adelaide, marking his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket in six years. However, he was limited to just 12.4 overs in the second innings after a scan on Tuesday revealed a side injury, ultimately ruling him out of the series.

"The effort that he's put in over these three games has been exceptional," remarked captain Ben Stokes regarding Archer's absence.

"There were a lot of question marks around his ability or whatever it may be coming out to Australia, and he's put in a great effort for the team."

Meanwhile, Steve Smith is set to assume the captaincy since Pat Cummins will be resting for the Boxing Day match as part of his workload management, even after taking six wickets upon his return from a back problem in the third Test.

England playing XI for 4th Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jamie Smith, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue.

Australia Squad for 4th Test: Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

